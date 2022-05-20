Watch now: Faith Baptist Church food pantry in Belleville, Illinois adjusts after storm damage

If you’re new to the area or a native to the region who wants to recap, there’s plenty of ways to have fun in the area without going across the Mississippi River. There’s nearly an endless stream of cafes and coffee shops nearby. In Edwardsville itself, there’s Sacred Grounds Cafe, and, just across the street from it, 222 Artisan Bakery. Closer to the main campus itself is Goshen Coffee Roasters. Alternatively, if you’re on the Alton campus, Maeva’s Coffee is a leisurely walk or a short drive away. All over the Metro East, you can visit one of the area’s fastest-growing small businesses, Germania Brewhaus, with new locations constantly popping up all over the region.

