Belleville, IL

Watch now: Faith Baptist Church food pantry in Belleville, Illinois adjusts after storm damage

By Christian Gooden St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Bealer, Director of the Fish & Loaves Food Pantry in Belleville,...

The Telegraph

Alton community center closes Friday

ALTON - After a 12-year run, The Riverbender Community Center on the corner of 3rd and Belle streets in downtown Alton has closed its doors. Founder John Hentrich, along with the center's executive board, will be stepping down from their positions. The closure was announced on what would be the center's last Friday Night Open Play on May 20. According to Hentrich, the board has been seeking an organization to take over the center since since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board approached the city during former Mayor Brant Walker's administration, and again last August during Mayor David Goins' administration.
ALTON, IL
Park Hills Man Dies in Illinois Accident

(Madison County, Ill.) A man from Park Hills, 78 year old Paul Wisdom, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Illinois. According to a report from Illinois State Police Wisdom was involved in a crash at a ramp at the SIU Northern access road which leads to Illinois Route 143. His truck ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over throwing him out. Wisdom was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident which took place just before 6 o'clock last Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PARK HILLS, MO
Madison County's Indian Captivity Story: What Really Happened to the Gillhams?

EDWARDSVILLE - At 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) Speaker Series will return to an in-person format. The June program will be held in the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville, directly across the street from the MCHS Library. The presenter, Library Research Manager Mary Z. Rose, will explore the facts about the only documented Indian captive narrative of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Alestle

Local fun for free time in the Metro East

If you’re new to the area or a native to the region who wants to recap, there’s plenty of ways to have fun in the area without going across the Mississippi River. There’s nearly an endless stream of cafes and coffee shops nearby. In Edwardsville itself, there’s Sacred Grounds Cafe, and, just across the street from it, 222 Artisan Bakery. Closer to the main campus itself is Goshen Coffee Roasters. Alternatively, if you’re on the Alton campus, Maeva’s Coffee is a leisurely walk or a short drive away. All over the Metro East, you can visit one of the area’s fastest-growing small businesses, Germania Brewhaus, with new locations constantly popping up all over the region.
DRINKS
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centralia man airlifted from crash on Selmaville Road

A 54-year-old Centralia man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment Saturday afternoon after his pickup truck ran off the Selmaville Road, hit a natural gas riser, sheered a power pole off, and then hit a house. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramey...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

Tesla catches fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois

BROOKLYN, Ill. – A Tesla was on fire on Route 3 in Brooklyn, Illinois Monday morning. The call came out at about 4:30 a.m. Police found a man and woman near the scene on Route 3 close to the Dawg Pound Gentlemen’s Club. The woman told police the man had bought the car within the […]
BROOKLYN, IL
The Telegraph

Edwardsville restaurant sets kids night Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., in Edwardsville will host Kids Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. There will be free face painting and people can their plant own flowers to take home for kids. Kids will also eat for only $1.99. Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Their menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids' meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

