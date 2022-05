June 2, 1965 – May 19, 2022 (age 56) Our sister, Karen Sue Dykstra, 56, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in Brigham City, Utah, on May 19, 2022. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 2, 1965, to Martha and Philip Dykstra and was the youngest of seven children raised in Brigham City. The family enjoyed camping trips and skiing together while they grew up. Karen loved to swim and was on the swim team in high school. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1983 and worked on a dude ranch in Wilson, Wyoming, the following two summers.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO