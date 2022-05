(Washington, DC) This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) made a $5 million investment to support the development of two innovation districts – the Penn West Equity and Innovation District (“Penn West”) led by the Golden Triangle BID in partnership with George Washington University and the Mobility Innovation District (MID) led by the Southwest BID. An innovation district is an area where existing economies and infrastructure are leveraged to spur new ideas for growth, development, and inclusive prosperity.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO