Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
Cloudy and cold today but warm temperatures ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains putting wind chill values in the negatives this morning. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until noon today. Todays highs will be...
Dangerous wind chills across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerously low wind chills are expected across much, if not all, of the KCBD viewing area Thursday and Friday. We’ve designated both days as First Alert Weather Days. We do this when the weather may interfere with activity and disrupt our day-to-day routine. Wind chills...
Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
Arctic air moves in overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6 AM as temperatures fall dramatically behind an arctic cold front. Cold air and strong winds will make for dangerous conditions tomorrow morning. The front is on track to move through the South Plains early tomorrow morning. Temperatures...
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
Injuries reported in crash on Slide and 82nd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Slide Road near 82nd Street. LPD responded to the call at 7:23 p.m. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Responders have closed all southbound lanes on Slide Road except the left...
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
Winter Solstice 2022: The shortest days of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shortest day of the year is here! The official start of the winter season, marked by the Winter solstice, begins Wednesday, December 21 at 3:47 pm for the Northern Hemisphere. We call today the shortest day of the year because it is the day with...
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
WATCH: Gov. Abbott provides weather briefing ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott gave a power update at the State Operations Center in Austin Wednesday morning head of bitterly cold temperatures across the state. The governor was joined by several state leaders including the CEO of ERCOT. State leaders discussed the arctic blast that is going to...
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was struck...
Health hazards to watch out for as cold weather approaches
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In Texas, we tend to worry more about heat-related illnesses, but nationally, more people die from the cold. It is blamed for more than 100,000 deaths in this country every year according to an investigation on climate change in the New York Post. No matter the conditions for extreme weather, a big reason people die is frigid weather sneaks in and homeowners and travelers are not prepared.
Salvation Army to deploy Cold Patrol ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Lubbock is hit with freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army deploys its Cold Patrol to bring people out of the cold and provide other resources. David Worthy with the Salvation Army says those freezing temperatures can lead to a dangerous situation. “It doesn’t take long actually...
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
