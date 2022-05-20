Newsy Nuggets: Coffee and bread

Mediterranean Blue, the little Greek cafe in the SoDo district that opened almost exactly 12 years ago, will close on Friday, May 27. Owner Bob Givoglu posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, “After sustaining Mediterranean Blue with a small, dedicated team (even through a global pandemic), and winning multiple awards from our Orlando foodie community, I have made the difficult decision to bid farewell to Mediterranean Blue!” Givoglu opened the restaurant with his sister Gail, who died in 2015. The restaurant took over the space that had been home to Theo’s Kitchen since the beginning of time when Theo’s moved to a new location on Curry Ford Road. The Givoglus spruced the place up nicely and offered good food based on their mother’s recipes. Givoglu said in the Facebook post that an announcement regarding the small building’s next chapter would be made soon.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO