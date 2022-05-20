ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Goff's Drive-In destroyed by fire

By Scott Joseph
scottjosephorlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandmark ice cream stand Goff’s Drive-In was damaged in a fire Friday and is closed. The fire is under investigation and is believed to have started in a restroom. There were no injuries. The stand, at...

www.scottjosephorlando.com

