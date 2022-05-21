ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

5 WPIAL teams in Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 20, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Wes Parker runs from teammates after driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal against Penn-Trafford on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

With two weeks left before the start of the PIAA postseason, the days of losing and hoping to cling to a spot in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings are done.

Get bumped from the district postseason early enough and title hopes, along with a place among the state elite, vanishes.

Win and advance, lose and go home…and not home plate.

Archbishop Wood dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in Class 5A, allowing undefeated Chichester to take over the new top-ranked position.

The other five remain intact with Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Central, Martinsburg in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian Academy in A at No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Bethlehem Liberty, 19-1, 11, 1

2. Governor Mifflin, 19-1, 3, 3

3. West Chester Henderson, 17-1, 1, 4

4. Owen J. Roberts, 15-1, 1, 5

5. Hatboro-Horsham, 15-1, 1, 2

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chichester, 12-0, 1, 3

2. Archbishop Wood, 15-3, 12, 1

3. Peters Township, 20-1, 7, 5

4. Wallenpaupack, 17-2, 2, 2

5. Manheim Central, 17-2, 3, 4

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast, 18-1, 12, 1

2. Cathedral Prep, 18-2, 10, 3

3. Wyoming Area, 17-3, 2, 2

4. Saucon Valley, 16-2, 4, NR

5. Holy Ghost Prep, 10-3, 1, NR

Out: Montour, 7, Bellefonte, 6

Class 3A

1. Central (Martinsburg), 20-0, 6, 1

2. Lancaster Catholic, 18-2, 3, NR

3. Hickory, 14-2, 10, 2

4. Central Columbia, 15-1, 4, 4

5. Hopewell, 15-6, 7, NR

Out: South Park, 7, Lake-Lehman, 2

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 21-0, 7, 1

2. Portage, 18-0, 6, 4

3. Dock Mennonite, 12-1, 1, 2

4. Taylor Riverside, 18-2, 2, 3

5. Marion Center, 15-0, 6, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle, 7

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy, 16-0, 7, 1

2. Faith Christian, 12-1, 1, 2

3. High Point Baptist Academy, 13-3, 3, NR

4. Union, 10-4, 7, 3

5. Rocky Grove, 15-3, 10, 4

Out: Halifax, 3

Tags: Eden Christian, Hopewell, Peters Township, Serra Catholic, Union

IN THIS ARTICLE
