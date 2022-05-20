Ranking the SEC head coaches for 2022 college football season
What better time to rank the Southeastern Conference’s head coaches than now in the midst of the name-calling, cheating accusations and drama amongst some of the league’s top dogs?
Here’s our outlook on where each SEC head coach is ranked headed into the 2022 season.
14
Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores
In 2021, Clark Lea coached Vanderbilt to a 2-10 season in his first season as head coach.
13
Bryan Harsin - Auburn Tigers
In 2021, Bryan Harsin coached Auburn to a 6-7 record in his first season as head coach On the Plains.
12
Billy Napier - Florida Gators
Billy Napier enters his first season as Florida head coach. From 2018-2021, Napier led the Rajun Cajuns to a 40-12 record, including a 12-1 run and Sun Belt Championship last season.
11
Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
Eli Drinkwitz coached Missouri to a 6-7 record last season in his second year at the helm.
10
Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks
Former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a 7-6 record last year in his first season as head coach of the Gamecocks.
9
Mike Leach - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mike Leach coached Mississippi State to a 7-6 record last season in his second year in Starkville.
8
Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers
Josh Heupel coached
to a 7-6 record last season in his first year as head coach of the Volunteers.
7
Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks
Former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman coached Arkansas to a 9-4 record last season in his second year as head coach following a 3-7 record in 2020.
6
Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly enters his first season as LSU head coach after departing from Notre Dame where he went 92-39 over 12 seasons.
5
Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies
Jimbo Fisher enters his fifth season as Texas A&M head coach with a record of 34-14, including an 8-4 finish in 2021.
4
Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Lane Kiffin coached Ole Miss to a 10-3 record last season after going 5-5 in his first year as head coach.
3
Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Stoops enters his 10th season in Lexington with a 59-53 record, including a 10-3 finish last season.
2
Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart led Georgia to its first national title in 41 years last season and holds a 66-15 record in Athens, including 41-9 in the SEC through six seasons.
1
Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide
Nick Saban enters his 16th season as Alabama head coach holding an incredible 178-25 record, including 103-16 in the SEC and six national titles.
