Owatonna’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker has been a nightmare for opposing pairings racking up an 11-5 record over the course of the 2022 season. The two junior athletes spearheaded the Huskies’ doubles squad throughout the season and were crucial in contributing to Owatonna’s third-place finish in the Big Nine Conference at the end of the regular season.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO