Roberta Flack's Godson and Fellow Singer/Songwriter Dies at 58

By Brenda Alexander
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard Wright, a popular funk and jazz singer, has died at the age of 58. The cause of death is unknown. The news of his passing was confirmed by fellow musician, William S. Patterson, in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to...

BET

Musician Bernard Wright Has Died At 58

The “Who Do You Love” R&B keyboardist and songwriter Bernard Wright reportedly died Thursday (May 19) at age 58, according to SoulTracks. “On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to announce that yesterday Bernard has been called home to the Most High. Many thanks for everyone's support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years,” SoulTracks quoted bandleader Billy "Spaceman" Patterson.
Majic 94.5

Iconic Jazz Singer & Keyboardist, Bernard Wright Passes Away at 58

Bernard “Nard” Wright, R&B Jazz artist and keyboardist has passed away on May 19, 2022. We are sad to have lost such an influential musical icon at 58. Born in Jamaica, NYC, Wright dominated the R&B and radio industry with his hit song, “Who Do You Love”  while he was just 19 years old. Roberta […] The post Iconic Jazz Singer & Keyboardist, Bernard Wright Passes Away at 58 appeared first on Classix Philly 107.9.
