Eleven local students received scholarship awards at a Des Moines Dollars for Scholars awards ceremony on May 11, 2022. The event was hosted by the Des Moines First Mates at the Des Moines Yacht Club and was attended by local dignitaries. The scholarships are awarded annually to students who volunteer time to their communities, excel in academics, participate in extracurricular activities, and who are entering or attending an accredited university, college or technical school. Congratulations to the families and students earning this year’s awards:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO