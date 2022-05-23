ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Valley gardeners finding new ways to save as food prices rise

By Brittany Jacob
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6zA4_0flNtvR800

Rising inflation has made going to the grocery store a little bit more pricey.

So, Valley gardeners are growing their savings by planting their fruits and vegetables as an alternative.

Nefesha Yisrael is a farmer who also loves to garden.

She works with Huldah Dauid, who created the local organization Royal Roots.

They promote hands-on learning on Valley farms, which is why they've created an educational garden in Clovis.

Fresh vegetable prices are expected to rise nearly 5 percent this year. Vegetable prices could jump nearly 7 percent.

That's according to the Consumer Price Index.

Yisrael suggests to get your hands dirty and start planning your meals with seasonal produce to keep costs down.

"Depending on the season and depending on what's growing, once you're harvesting your plants, you don't have to get certain things from the stores," she said.

Dauid encourages new gardeners here in the Central Valley to focus on plants that are drought resistant.

She recommends leafy greens like collards, kale, spinach and bok choy. She says plants are the gift that keeps on giving.

"Because once they are done, they are going to give you an exponential amount of seeds back to plant, to share, and then you will be able to continue on," she said.

Nia Hodge is the Executive Director of the nonprofit "Another Level Training Academy," which has created community gardens in underserved communities.

"It brings back a sense of ownership, it gives you that pride in your community, yourself and it helps you feel like you're a stakeholder now in what you are doing," she said.

Gardening may not be an option for some living in apartments, but Hodge encourages focus on growing fresh herbs in felt pockets on your balcony, containers on window sills, or small garden boxes.

For more information, click here or here .

And if you would like to know about other community gardens, here are some in Fresno:

  • Inside Out Community Gardens

  • Yo'Ville

  • Fresno Garden Collective

  • Fresno Community Gardens

    • Comments / 0

    Related
    clovisroundup.com

    Harpain’s Dairy Farm Contribution to “The Clovis Way of Life”

    Clovis high school graduate and World War II veteran Walt Harpain’s contributions to the Clovis community are still remembered after passing away. Harpain, known for his family’s “Harpain’s Dairy Farm”, where they served their community “quality dairy products” according to an article from the Clovis Big Dry Creek Historical Society in 2009 where they recognized the dairy for its “significant nutritional impact.”
    CLOVIS, CA
    Hanford Sentinel

    Drive-In Burgers is a classic with a modern twist

    Foodies of the 1950s would be impressed if we called them to let them know modern-day foodies have a local drive-in burger joint with so many different fusion-style burgers on the menu. The Drive-In Burgers, located at 418 N Irwin St., Hanford, also has fun sister choices like authentic quesadillas...
    HANFORD, CA
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Local
    California Industry
    Local
    California Lifestyle
    City
    Clovis, CA
    Fresno, CA
    Industry
    Fresno, CA
    Lifestyle
    Local
    California Business
    Fresno, CA
    Business
    City
    Fresno, CA
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Food Prices#Vegetable Garden#Gardeners#Central Valley#Royal Roots
    YourCentralValley.com

    Bass Lake 2022 level projected better than last year

    FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels at Bass Lake are projected to be below normal this summer – but higher than last summer, according to officials at Pacific Gas and Electric.  PG&E, which manages water levels at Bass Lake, announced Wednesday that the lake will peak at about 90% of capacity in June and remain […]
    KEYT

    California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer. State water officials on Tuesday adopted a ban on watering some green spaces as the drought drags on, though it doesn’t apply to parks, sports fields or people’s lawns. The vote by the State Water Resources Control Board comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned broader, mandatory water restrictions could be coming if Californians don’t step up their conservation. The board is also requiring most of the state’s more than 400 local water districts to adopt stricter conservation measures, regardless of their local supply.
    CALIFORNIA STATE
    Hanford Sentinel

    Shack's Grill to celebrate grand opening, offers chance at free meal

    Despite opening several restaurants around the Valley, Thamer Hassan still gets nervous when he gets close to a grand opening. Hassan’s family will celebrate the grand opening of Shack’s Grill at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, in Hanford. “It’s a new adventure. I’m a little nervous,” Hassan said....
    HANFORD, CA
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Economy
    NewsBreak
    Agriculture
    NewsBreak
    Gardening
    NewsBreak
    Lifestyle
    NewsBreak
    Business
    NewsBreak
    Industry
    NewsBreak
    Home & Garden
    yourcentralvalley.com

    Fresno grocery store evacuated after semi-truck catches fire

    FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Several businesses in a strip mall were evacuated after a semi-truck caught fire behind a grocery store, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Around 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Papaya Fresh International Marketplace on Shaw and West avenues for a report of a fire.
    FRESNO, CA
    ABC30 Central Valley

    ABC30 Central Valley

    Fresno, CA
    48K+
    Followers
    9K+
    Post
    11M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

     https://www.abc30.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy