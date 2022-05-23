Valley gardeners finding new ways to save as food prices rise

Rising inflation has made going to the grocery store a little bit more pricey.

So, Valley gardeners are growing their savings by planting their fruits and vegetables as an alternative.

Nefesha Yisrael is a farmer who also loves to garden.

She works with Huldah Dauid, who created the local organization Royal Roots.

They promote hands-on learning on Valley farms, which is why they've created an educational garden in Clovis.

Fresh vegetable prices are expected to rise nearly 5 percent this year. Vegetable prices could jump nearly 7 percent.

That's according to the Consumer Price Index.

Yisrael suggests to get your hands dirty and start planning your meals with seasonal produce to keep costs down.

"Depending on the season and depending on what's growing, once you're harvesting your plants, you don't have to get certain things from the stores," she said.

Dauid encourages new gardeners here in the Central Valley to focus on plants that are drought resistant.

She recommends leafy greens like collards, kale, spinach and bok choy. She says plants are the gift that keeps on giving.

"Because once they are done, they are going to give you an exponential amount of seeds back to plant, to share, and then you will be able to continue on," she said.

Nia Hodge is the Executive Director of the nonprofit "Another Level Training Academy," which has created community gardens in underserved communities.

"It brings back a sense of ownership, it gives you that pride in your community, yourself and it helps you feel like you're a stakeholder now in what you are doing," she said.

Gardening may not be an option for some living in apartments, but Hodge encourages focus on growing fresh herbs in felt pockets on your balcony, containers on window sills, or small garden boxes.

For more information, click here or here

And if you would like to know about other community gardens, here are some in Fresno:

Inside Out Community Gardens

Yo'Ville

Fresno Garden Collective

Fresno Community Gardens