Stockton, CA

Pacific ranks No. 2 for value among private schools in California

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of the Pacific ranks No. 2 among private colleges and universities in California for best value, according to a new analysis by Money Magazine. Pacific also is No. 7 for early career earnings among all California schools, public and private, with alumni salaries averaging $74,000 annually 10 years after...

