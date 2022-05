(Fayetteville, N.C.) – New applicants are welcome to attend the Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) hiring fair tomorrow at Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers Street. The event hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Candidates can apply on site and do on-the-spot interviews with FAST leaders. FAST staff members will be available to answer questions about job duties and responsibilities. This opportunity speeds up the hiring process because qualified applicants can complete an online job application, department orientation and interview all in one day.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO