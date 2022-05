Looks like the kid has been forced to wear a hearing aid since the incident, so it looks to be very day. Looks like Reyes' family out of San Antonio went on a road trip back in 2020. Traveling a long distance with a teenager, what are they going to do to pass the time? Scroll through stuff on their phones with their headphones in. Looks like the Reyes' 14-year-old son was watching a video at a reasonable volume when all of the sudden, an Amber Alert came in.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO