TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy renewed his call today for the passage of the comprehensive gun safety legislative package that he initially proposed in April 2021. The Governor urged legislators to pass the same package in April 2022, four months after he was joined by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin in support of the gun safety bills. If passed by the Senate and Assembly and signed into law, the bill package discussed today would be the third wide-ranging gun safety package signed by the Governor since taking office.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO