There’s little our family loves more than a chance to dress up and geek out, which is why we love covering genre conventions for TulsaKids. With a couple of our favorite cons getting left behind on the other side of the pandemic, we were super excited last year to cover a new one: Inspired by the Baggins’ adventures in Middle Earth, Tulkon is a Tulsa fantasy and sci-fi convention that celebrated its second event this year, and it’s also the cosplay and convention community’s best kept secret in the region.

TULSA, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO