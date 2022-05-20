ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kermit N. Davis, Jr.

mycouriertribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKermit N. Davis, Jr., 77, of Kearney, MO, passed away May 19, 2022, at the Veterans Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, with his wife at his side. Kermit was born Thursday, March 8, 1945, at 11:40 wartime in the family home in Bosworth, MO. He was escorted into the world...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Daniel F. Ramsey

( March 03, 1938 - May 10, 2022 ) It is with great sadness we announce that Daniel Ramsey of Holt, MO, age 84, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1938. He grew up in the Panama Canal, graduating from Cristobal High School. Dan sought college education and obtained many degrees in Engineering. He proudly served in the Air Force of the United States from 1957-1961. He was a faithful employee of Reynolds Aluminum for decades. He retired from Reynolds and continued to work at various construction companies doing what he loved: driving heavy equipment. After his second retirement, he was the first to be in the vehicle headed to the dog show, near or far, with his daughters and wife and their beloved dogs. He had a love of woodworking, photography, fishing and being around water.
HOLT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

R. Patrick Neal

Richard Patrick “Pat” Neal, 45, of Kansas City, Missouri, died May 21, 2022. Born June 18, 1976, to Leland Richard “Dick” and Kathy (Hayes) Neal, Pat grew up in Higginsville and Corder, Missouri. He graduated from Lafayette County C-1 High School and earned degrees from the University of Central Missouri and Johnson County Community College in Kansas. He settled in Kansas City with his future wife in 2001. Pat was an avid tabletop role player who loved celebrating big on the Fourth of July. His family meant everything to him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney grad doesn’t sweat small stuff, looks forward to career in music

KEARNEY — Whether on the literal stage or in the proverbial one of life, Kearney graduate Heidi Eberhardt has command. The Bulldog has been active in choir; in theater from production to makeup and hair to taking center stage in musicals like “Cinderella” and plays such as “Steel Magnolias”; and was a Scholar Bowl member her sophomore year.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North qualifies 15 events for state championship

LEE’S SUMMIT — The Eagles will be sending participants to 15 different state track events after a successful competition in the Class 5 Sectional 4 Championship. The meet was hosted by Lee’s Summit North on Saturday, May 21. Liberty North secured five event winners as they punched...
LIBERTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bosworth, MO
State
Alaska State
Liberty, MO
Obituaries
City
Kearney, MO
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
City
Parkville, MO
City
Maryville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Liberty, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty experiencing rash of thefts from vehicles

LIBERTY — Police are again reminding residents to lock their vehicles, residences and to secure valuables after receiving reports that 13 vehicles left unlocked were rummaged through and/or stolen in neighborhoods near Ruth Moore Park and the surrounding area. “Three of the 13 vehicles were stolen as the keys...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North's resilient class of 2022 graduates

More than 500 Liberty North High School graduates filed into the Cable Dahmer Arena May 15. Principal Precious Kurth said the class dealt with a mix of the good and the bad with COVID-19 as well as the chance to embrace new and different opportunities. Teacher Roselyn Zicarelli called the class "one of resilence" while the students called their class "exemplary."
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy