Kermit N. Davis, Jr.

( March 03, 1938 - May 10, 2022 ) It is with great sadness we announce that Daniel Ramsey of Holt, MO, age 84, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1938. He grew up in the Panama Canal, graduating from Cristobal High School. Dan sought college education and obtained many degrees in Engineering. He proudly served in the Air Force of the United States from 1957-1961. He was a faithful employee of Reynolds Aluminum for decades. He retired from Reynolds and continued to work at various construction companies doing what he loved: driving heavy equipment. After his second retirement, he was the first to be in the vehicle headed to the dog show, near or far, with his daughters and wife and their beloved dogs. He had a love of woodworking, photography, fishing and being around water.

HOLT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO