LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PharmaCyte Biotech (Formerly Known As Nuvilex), Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, announced today that it has initiated the first in a series of studies to test the ability of its pancreatic cancer therapy to treat malignant ascites. The initiation of this first study was made possible after PharmaCyte’s successful production of a Master Cell Bank as well as the demonstration that the Master Cell Bank is adventitious agent free.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO