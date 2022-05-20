Pin Chasers

LARGO, Fla. — An animal advocate is out of the hospital after a house fire this weekend where she tried to save as many foster cats as she could from the burning home. “Here is a person who’s filled a major need in our community for so long,” Director of Rescue Pets of Florida Jeanine Cohen said. “She was sleeping. She woke up to a fire alarm and cats screaming.”

