BALDWIN PARK – No one was injured after a man opened fire on his sister’s ex boyfriend May 2. Arturo Angel Duran, 23, was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, one count of negligent discharge of a firearm, three counts of child endangerment, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court information.

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO