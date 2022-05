4026 N Kimball Avenue #2

Wow! You will fall in love with this meticulously maintained cozy end unit ranch style home. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom townhome is conveniently located in the highly desired Falling Waters Community. The living room boasts vaulted cathedral ceilings with plenty of windows and natural light. The kitchen features stunning stainless steel appliances, gorgeous 42 inch oak cabinets for plenty of storage space. An in unit washer and dryer is included for your convenience. You will have your own private entrance and a 1 car attached garage. Get ready to enjoy summer barbecues on your patio! The Falling Waters Community offers an abundance of amazing amenities including: outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, workout facility, party room, club house and much much more!! This one is guaranteed to not last long! Schedule an appointment today!

LINDENHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO