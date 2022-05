I would like to thank all the participants who signed up and donated their time and energy to help keep the Town of Seekonk beautiful. Starting the week of Earth Day in April and extending into May, groups such as the Seekonk Land Trust, the Boy Scouts, , school students, families, and individuals responded to the call for a cleaner environment. Thank you to the staff at TV9 Seekonk who helped publicize the event. I was impressed that over 100 people saw the need as we were not able to meet and accomplish this after a two year hiatus, due to the Covid pandemic. Know that your work was appreciated.

