Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Food Project to Host Food Art of Pueblo Event

Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo, Colorado
 6 days ago

PUEBLO—Pueblo Food Project is hosting the Food Art of Pueblo Reception with the Pueblo Art Guild on Saturday, June 4. The event will recognize the People’s Choice Award and will offer an interactive painting and planting opportunity for the public to enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with the Pueblo Art Guild and we encourage everyone to visit the gallery to view the work on display so they can participate in the voting process of the People’s Choice Awards,” said Program Manager of Pueblo Food Project Megan Moore. “This is all about celebrating food in a fun way!”

To vote for the People’s Choice Award, visit the Pueblo Art Guild Gallery which is in the historic boathouse by Lake Clara in Mineral Palace Park at 1500 N. Santa Fe. The free of charge reception with art and food will take place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar will announce the winner at 3 p.m.

The reception also includes a painting station, a seed in a cup planting station with wildflowers, cookies and a showcase of the art on display. The Pueblo Art Guild is dedicated to supporting the arts, increasing public awareness and understanding of the arts and encouraging the artistic development of its members.

For more information about the Food Art of Pueblo event at the Pueblo Art Guild visit the Pueblo Food Project Facebook page www.facebook.com/pueblofoodproject or contact Megan Moore at megan@pueblofoodproject.org.

Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo, Colorado

ABOUT

Pueblo is situated at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, 112 miles (180 km) south of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. The area is considered semi-arid desert land, with approximately 12 inches (304.80 mm) of precipitation annually. With its location in the "Banana Belt", Pueblo tends to get less snow than the other major cities in Colorado.

