MISSOULA – The University of Montana will soon begin work to make the famed M Trail on Mount Sentinel more sustainable for generations to come. To prevent erosion and ensure the trail can continue to responsibly serve more than 1,000 hikers per day, UM will begin to reroute section 11 of the M Trail in early June. This work will impact two of the 13 switchbacks that lead to the M, and the entire trail will remain open to the public throughout the effort.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO