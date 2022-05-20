OPD - Neighborhood Watch Meeting

Police who responded to the Texas school massacre have been accused of being “unprepared” and failing to respond as videos reveal parents pleading with officers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.Parents said they urged officers to move into school as the AR-15-wielding assailant fatally shot two teachers and 19 pupils.The father of 10-year-old victim Jacklyn Cazares said he even suggested he could go in himself with other bystanders as he was frustrated police were not doing it themselves. Details of the timeline and events remain unclear, including whether officers failed to prevent 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos from...

UVALDE, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO