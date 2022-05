Do you recognize this man? A burglary of a building occurred at 610 N. County Rd West at Envios Mi Tierra in the early morning hours of 05/21/22. A thin male subject with neck and hand tattoos wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes with white soles broke the glass door to the business after hours and took some items.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO