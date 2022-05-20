ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Dl1_0flNMHSf00

POCATELLO — A driver was injured when his SUV crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday afternoon, pushing one of those vehicles into a popular local bar, authorities said.

The 1:40 p.m. crash occurred on East Oak Street when the SUV's driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and slammed into multiple parked cars, police said.

The incident left the Five Corners bar at East Oak and Randolph Avenue with interior and exterior damage when the SUV sent one of the parked cars crashing into the business. Five Corners will remain open despite the damage.

The adult male driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

An adult male passenger in the SUV was also injured but did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said. No one else was injured.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

East Oak was temporarily shut down because of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Man, woman injured in two-vehicle crash that shut Highway 91 down for three hours

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday, May 24th, at approximately 9:25 a.m., on US91 at milepost 94, just north of Blackfoot. A Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 36-year-old male from Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on US91. A Buick Terraza, driven by a 28-year-old female from Shelley, was traveling southbound on US91. The Buick Terraza appears to have crossed the center line and the vehicles collided. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of...
Idaho State Journal

Police: Knife-wielding motorist threatened to kill other driver in road rage incident

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill another man with a knife in a road rage incident. The victim said he was driving on Pancheri Drive on Sunday when he noticed another driver, later identified as 51-year-old Matthew Wiley, was following him. The victim drove for five miles before stopping at a restaurant on 25th East. As he was parking, Wiley pulled...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man, woman rushed to hospital following crash near Blackfoot

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 9:25 a.m., on US91 at milepost 94, just north of Blackfoot. A Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 36-year-old male from Blackfoot, was traveling northbound...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

2 hospitalized after crash on US 91

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday at approximately 9:25 a.m., on US 91 at milepost 94, just north of Blackfoot. The post 2 hospitalized after crash on US 91 appeared first on Local News 8.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Accidents
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
KIFI Local News 8

Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars The post Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish fire at Chubbuck home

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Chubbuck home early Monday evening. The 6:40 p.m. fire at a residence on Lexington Street near West Chubbuck Road was quickly extinguished by Chubbuck firefighters. There did not appear to be any injuries caused by the fire but the Chubbuck Fire Department hasn't yet provided further details about the blaze. Chubbuck police temporarily shut down Lexington Street because of the fire. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
CHUBBUCK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Suv#Police#Medical Emergency#Traffic Accident#Pocatello Fire Department#Portneuf Medical Center
Idaho State Journal

Two people rescued from American Falls Reservoir after wind capsizes sailboat

AMERICAN FALLS — Two people required rescue on Sunday afternoon when their boat capsized on the American Falls Reservoir. The Power County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a small sailboat that capsized due to the high winds around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Both occupants of the sailboat, whom authorities are not naming, were wearing life jackets when the boat capsized and they were able to swim to a nearby shore. The Power County Search and Rescue team located the two people on the shore and safely transported them back to the docking area using a rescue boat. Nobody was injured during the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Site of Sunday feedlot fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property. Chanel Tewalt, deputy director...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Idaho State Journal

Local hotel manager accused of stabbing man numerous times now faces attempted murder charge

POCATELLO — The charges against a 47-year-old hotel manager accused of stabbing a man numerous times and threatening a woman in the hotel’s lobby late last month have been upgraded to now include felony attempted first-degree murder. Robert Warren States, 47, the manager of the Days Inn on the 800 block ofSouth Fifth Avenue, now faces the felony attempted first-degree murder charge and the initial charges filed against him for the April 29 incident, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, of which both are felonies. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man arrested, facing felony drug charges for possessing 15 pounds of meth

Detectives with the Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant this afternoon at a residence in the 1100 E. block of 1st St. as part of an ongoing investigation. As Deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him. During a search of the residence Deputies seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Gneiting was then transported to the Bonneville...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local home uninhabitable after fire that left man with minor injuries

At 4:02 p.m. Friday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to house a fire on the 1600 block of Juniper Drive, near its intersection with 17th Street in Idaho Falls. The reporting person stated that the patio on the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames. One adult male was inside the home when the fire started but was able to evacuate safely with only minor injuries. He was not transported to the hospital. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy