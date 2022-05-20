Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency

POCATELLO — A driver was injured when his SUV crashed into multiple parked cars on Friday afternoon, pushing one of those vehicles into a popular local bar, authorities said.

The 1:40 p.m. crash occurred on East Oak Street when the SUV's driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and slammed into multiple parked cars, police said.

The incident left the Five Corners bar at East Oak and Randolph Avenue with interior and exterior damage when the SUV sent one of the parked cars crashing into the business. Five Corners will remain open despite the damage.

The adult male driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

An adult male passenger in the SUV was also injured but did not require transport to the hospital, authorities said. No one else was injured.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

East Oak was temporarily shut down because of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.