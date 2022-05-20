ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Patrick James Dominguez

Pyramid
Pyramid
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Born to Imelda and Rudy Dominguez in Del-Norte Colorado. Pat was the 2nd youngest of 12 Children. He enjoyed playing guitar, jamming with friends and family, fixing up his truck, eating out with his...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Pyramid

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth, 91, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A Live Broadcast of services may be viewed Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 am at www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Terry Ross Robinson

Terry Ross Robinson, 70, passed away May 20, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Rodney Warren

Rodney Warren, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on May 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

John McClellan to be honored at Fairview Museum

On Friday, June 10, the Fairview Museum will honor John McClellan with a reception from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm in the Horizon Building at the Fairview Museum located at 55 North 100 East in Fairview. The exhibit will be part of the Rotating Artists Gallery now through June 29. John...
Pyramid

Douglas Kim Strasburg

Douglas Kim Strasburg passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71, at his home in Loma Rica, California. Doug was born on November 2, 1950, in American Fork, Utah, to Donald Louis Strasburg and Rachel Hitchcock. Doug was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Glen Strasburg and Dorothy Chipman Strasburg.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Penny Oakeson

Penny Carol Jorgensen Oakeson, age 54 of Santaquin, passed away May 18, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Family Mortuary. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
SANTAQUIN, UT
Pyramid

Lilacs and Memorial Day

It’s lilac time again in Sanpete. The fragrant blossoms are out and I love smelling them. I’m glad I don’t have allergies for lilacs because I like putting my nose right close and breathing in the fragrance. Some of us complain about the smells of Sanpete. It’s...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Elaine Dangerfield Reynolds

Elaine Dangerfield Reynolds, 95, passed away May 17, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Sterling Monk wins quilt in Mt. Pleasant

Stirling Monk, of Mt. Pleasant, displays the Quilt he won through the raffle, which was held by the Humanitarian Society, located at the Mt. Pleasant Utah Stake Church on State Street. Two weekends were donated by Humanitarian members to collect raffle ticket donations for this pieced quilt with flower pattern....
Pyramid

Travis Training Center to host open barn for Horses for Wellness

Travis Training Center will host an open barn on June 4 in partnership with Bridle up Hope and LifeFusion to promote Horses for Wellness. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at the Travis Training Center at 5400 W. 9900 South in Payson. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of Travis Training Center’s world-renowned Arabian horses and experience an up-close horse presentation. Food, music, door prizes and information on horse wellness practices will also be available.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Saratoga Springs man praises parenting, faith in new book

Author EksAyn Anderson, a Saratoga Springs resident, believes that parents have the most important career in the world. “A lot of times, people discount how much influence they have as parents. Sometimes being a stay-at-home mom or a stay-at-home dad or a stay-at-home parent is looked down on by the world because it’s just not supposedly that cool,” he said.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Pyramid

6A Baseball: AF moves on to final, PG eliminated by Riverton

American Fork is right back where it ended last season: In the 6A state championship series. Pleasant Grove made a good run but it ended on Wednesday. The defending state champion Cavemen battered a hot Farmington team 12-2 in the nightcap and moved on to the final, where they will play a best-of-three series against No. 3 Riverton.
RIVERTON, UT
Pyramid

Deming leads BYU honorees on All-WCC baseball list

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Junior third baseman Austin Deming headlined 11 BYU baseball student-athletes who received West Coast Conference postseason honors on Tuesday. Deming was one of 13 individuals among the league’s 10 teams named to the 2022 All-WCC First Team. Sophomore shortstop Brock Watkins and three BYU...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Wilma (Mendenhall) Goodman 1927-2022

Wilma (Mendenhall) Goodman passed away on May 17, 2022, at the age of 94, in Orem, Utah. Wilma was born on August 10, 1927, in Cedar City, Utah, to John William Mendenhall and Elsa Hunter Nelson. Wilma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

6A Baseball: PG hangs on vs. Taylorsville to stay alive

Clinging to a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, Pleasant Grove was in need of some outs. The junior right-hander slammed the door on a Taylorsville rally, striking out the final two batters to give the Vikings a hard-earned 6-4 victory in a 6A state baseball tournament elimination game at Miller Field on Tuesday.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

BYU makes quick exit from WCC baseball tournament

STOCKTON, Calif. – A two-run LMU home run in the top of the sixth was the difference as BYU was eliminated 5-1 in the opening round of the West Coast Conference Tournament at Banner Island Ballpark on Wednesday. “It was a tough night at the plate for us,” said...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

5A Baseball: Salem Hills prevails in wild extra innings game

There are plenty of words one could use to describe Salem Hills’ 14-12 extra inning victory over No. 3 Jordan in a 5A baseball state tournament elimination game. Skyhawks head coach Scott Haney used about every one he could think of. “It’s what baseball is all about,” Haney said....
SALEM, UT
Pyramid

Utah County high school graduations unfolding this week

As another school year winds to a close, many students will be donning caps and gowns as they prepare to receive their high school diplomas. Here’s when and where to catch all the celebrations of local students’ achievements:. Nebo School District. The Landmark High School graduation ceremony took...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

