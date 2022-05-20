Patrick James Dominguez

Travis Training Center will host an open barn on June 4 in partnership with Bridle up Hope and LifeFusion to promote Horses for Wellness. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at the Travis Training Center at 5400 W. 9900 South in Payson. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of Travis Training Center’s world-renowned Arabian horses and experience an up-close horse presentation. Food, music, door prizes and information on horse wellness practices will also be available.

PAYSON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO