Vernal Area Chamber Of Commerce Holds 73rd Annual Meeting

Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated ahead of the upcoming primary election through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Willis Lefevre, candidate for Uintah County Commission Seat B, was the guest on the May 24th program. Lefevere spoke of his belief that the county needs to diversify rather than rely so heavily on the oil and gas industry and shared his extensive career working in that industry, including 35 years for Halliburton. Lefevere answered a variety of questions about the conflict and challenges faced within the county administration itself and what he would bring to the table to deal with these challenges as a Commissioner. While commenting on these sensitive topics, Lefevere emphasized more than once that he is grateful for and respects the county officials and while he doesn’t agree with everything being done, he believes they are trying their best and giving their heart and soul. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO