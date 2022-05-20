Ashley Regional Names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

Election ballots will soon be in the mail boxes of Uintah Basin voters and Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Chelise Jessen, candidate for Duchesne County Clerk/Auditor, kicked the series off as the guest on Monday, May 23rd. Jessen expressed her desire to see Duchesne County continue to grow and succeed. She discusses her extensive experience with accounting, bookkeeping, management and customer service, most recently while working as an employee in the Clerk/Auditor’s office. Jessen responds in the interview to being asked about the issues with mail in ballots in Duchesne County in 2018 and 2020, emphasizing that she believes in paying attention to the details of the job and utilizing the team to review details in order to catch errors. Finally, Jessen speaks to her belief that the Clerk/Auditor office needs to overhaul their public relations and operate with transparency. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Chelise Jessen can be contacted at 435-823-2084 and through Facebook or Instagram. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO