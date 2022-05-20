ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Ashley Regional Names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

 6 days ago

Ashley Regional Medical Center announced the recipient of the 2022 Mercy Award on Wednesday. Megan Carroll is a surgery/PACU nurse and was selected for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others. “At Ashley Regional,...

Success! T-Rex Will Enjoy More Years As Local Icon Thanks To Fundraising

This giving community has done it again! Vernal’s green T-Rex on Highway 40 near 800 West will enjoy many more years as a local icon. “The Vernal community has responded once again in a big way!” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The grassroots fundraising effort to save T-Rex met the lofty goal in 19 days. The fundraising goal of $30,000 dollars was exceeded with $31,357 dollars in donations from over 200 individual donors and businesses.” A Go Fund Me account was utilized with donations going directly to Charitable Friends of Ashley Valley to manage the funds. Bennion says a significant local donor made a huge difference but also emphasized that donations as small as $5 dollars accumulated to reach the goal. Now we can rest assured that T-Rex will not go extinct. Repairs will take place this summer as well as landscaping on T-Rex's island and safety measures. Thank you to all who donated to this special cause!
VERNAL, UT
Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. Annual Meeting

Members of Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc should take note. The company will be having their annual meeting on Thursday, May 26th. On the current agenda is the election of Directors for the Board of Directors of Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. to represent Districts 4, 5 and 7 for a 3 year term. There will be a presentation of the Annual Report to members. Moon Lake Electric is giving each household that attends a free gift which includes a reusable bag, a child's lunch bag, and a stadium blanket. The meeting starts at 5pm and will be held at the Moon Lake Electric Operations building that is at 800 West Highway 40 in Roosevelt.
ROOSEVELT, UT
Duchesne County School District Announce Summer Lunch

Duchesne County School District has announced that they will be having the summer lunch program. The program will be at Centennial Elementary, Duchesne Elementary, East Elementary, and Myton Elementary. The program will be going back to traditional Summer Lunch. This means all meals have to be eaten at the school sites. Summer lunch is free for kids 18 and younger, with adults being able to purchase a meal for $4. There is only one meal per child. The program will run June 6th to July 29th and all sites will be closed July 4th. All schools will serve from 11:30am to 12:15pm. East Elementary will serve on the front lawn of the school. Centennial Elementary will serve in the cafeteria and patrons should enter on the west side of the building. Duchesne Elementary will also serve in the cafeteria but patrons should enter on the east side of the building.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Ashley Regional Medical Center Offers Tips During Infant Formula Shortage

Anyone with a pulse on the vein of the media knows that there is a shortage of infant formula and Ashley Regional Medical Center wants to help. The Ashley Regional OB team has some tips to help the public find infant formula. It is best to search online if you are able to versus going from store to store. The team has put together some great handouts that are shared on the Ashley Regional Medical Center Facebook page. One handout is a tool to be able to check online resources. The other handout has a quick QR code you can use to search local stores.
VERNAL, UT
Meet The Candidate: Chelise Jessen For Duchesne County Clerk/Auditor

Election ballots will soon be in the mail boxes of Uintah Basin voters and Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Chelise Jessen, candidate for Duchesne County Clerk/Auditor, kicked the series off as the guest on Monday, May 23rd. Jessen expressed her desire to see Duchesne County continue to grow and succeed. She discusses her extensive experience with accounting, bookkeeping, management and customer service, most recently while working as an employee in the Clerk/Auditor’s office. Jessen responds in the interview to being asked about the issues with mail in ballots in Duchesne County in 2018 and 2020, emphasizing that she believes in paying attention to the details of the job and utilizing the team to review details in order to catch errors. Finally, Jessen speaks to her belief that the Clerk/Auditor office needs to overhaul their public relations and operate with transparency. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Chelise Jessen can be contacted at 435-823-2084 and through Facebook or Instagram. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Unemployment Update By County

The Department of Workforce Services released updated county unemployment numbers on Monday. Daggett County remained the same from the month before at 3.5 percent unemployment. Duchesne County ticked down from 3.2 to 3.0 percent and Uintah County also lowered from 3.7 to 3.5 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, state unemployment is reaching new lows. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9 percent,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go? Nationally, the U.S. economy is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the Federal Reserve Board moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses. That seems to be the Fed’s desire to combat the high inflation. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.” Nationally, unemployment remained the same at 3.6 percent.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
Inmate From Vernal Charged With Arson For Fire In Cache County Jail

A Vernal man serving time in the Cache County Jail is facing new charges after allegedly starting a fire in the jail’s common area. According to charging documents, 26-year-old Joseph Isaac Moralez was charged on Monday with felony Aggravated Arson for placing broken graphite from a pencil into an electrical socket which he used to start paper on fire on May 17th. In a search later conducted of his cell, deputies found multiple objects that had been filed down to create sharp objects which he faces additional charges for. Moralez is serving time in Cache County Jail for a 2017 crime in which he and two others were caught on camera robbing a Vernal home. Their vehicle was spotted after pictures were posted to social media by the Sheriff’s Office and a high speed chase ensued. The chase ended in Colorado after their car crashed and Moralez’s partners in crime were caught and arrested. Moralez, however, ran from the scene and was not immediately found. Law enforcement did catch up with him about two weeks later and he was extradited back to Utah to face charges which eventually resulted in his time now spent in the Cache County Jail, where the new alleged crimes occurred.
VERNAL, UT

