Hidden History Hike

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 20 HOURS AGO