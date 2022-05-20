Streets Department Schedules Roadway Repairs for St. Luke Street

PHILADELPHIA – St. Luke Street from Northbound US 1 (Roosevelt Blvd extension) to Broad St will be closed on Saturday, May 21st from 6AM to 1 PM for resurfacing Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced today. This work for the full street closure is being performed by Streets Department crews.

The closure will occur to allow Streets Department crews to pave the street in a safe manner to both the Streets Department crews and motorists. Motorists are encouraged to use Hunting Park Ave.

The Streets Department thanks citizens in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.