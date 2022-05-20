ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A facile hydrothermal synthesis of high-efficient NiO nanocatalyst for preparation of 3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2(1H)-ones

By Maryam Khashaei
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe present work introduces a one-step and facile hydrothermal procedure as a green process for the first time to synthesize nickel(II) oxide (NiO) nanoparticles. The as-prepared nanomaterials were used as high efficient, low toxic and cost catalyst for the synthesis of some organic compounds. Ni(NO3)2 and some natural extract were used...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Curing SMA: Are we there yet?

Loss or deletion of survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1) is causative for a severe and devastating neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMN1 produces SMN, a ubiquitously expressed protein, that is essential for the development and survival of motor neurons. Major advances and developments in SMA therapeutics are shifting the natural history of the disease. With three relatively new available therapies, nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma), and risdiplam (Evrysdi), patients survive longer and have improved outcomes. However, patients and families continue to face many challenges associated with use of these therapies, including poor treatment response and a variability in the benefits to those that do respond, suggesting that the quest for the SMA cure is not over. In this review, we discuss the current therapies, their limitations, and highlight necessary gaps that need to be addressed to guarantee the best outcomes for SMA patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Extended conjugated carbonyl-containing polymer as a negative electrode material for Na-ion batteries

A novel vinyl polymer bearing an extended conjugated disodium dicarboxylate structure, specifically, the terphenyl side chain structure, which has a favorable electrochemical performance, has been synthesized and evaluated as an anode for sodium-ion batteries. The electrochemical performance was significantly improved over that of the vinyl polymer with disodium terephthalate. In particular, the discharge potential shifted by ~0.1"‰V to a lower potential at 0.28"‰V (vs. Na/Na+). Additionally, a specific capacity of 121"‰mAh"‰g"“1 at 10"‰mA"‰g"“1, which corresponds to an 88% theoretical capacity, was observed. Moreover, better rate performance was also achieved through the extended Ï€-conjugated system.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siemens Ag
Nature.com

A novel, bioactive and antibacterial scaffold based on functionalized graphene oxide with lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO nanoparticles

In this study, a novel nanobiocomposite was synthesized using graphene oxide, lignin, silk fibroin and ZnO and used in biological fields. To synthesize this structure, after preparing graphene oxide by the Hummer method, lignin, silk fibroin, and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) were added to it, respectively. Also, ZnO NPs with a particle size of about 18Â nm to 33Â nm was synthesized via Camellia sinensis extract by green methodology. The synthesized structure was examined as anti-biofilm agent and it was observed that the Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite has a significant ability to prevent the formation of P. aeruginosa biofilm. In addition, due to the importance of the possibility of using this structure in biological environments, its toxicity and blood compatibility were also evaluated. According to the obtained results from MTT assay, the viability percentages of Hu02 cells treated with Graphene oxide-lignin/silk fibroin/ZnO nanobiocomposite after 24, 48, and 72Â h of incubation were 89.96%, 89.32%, and 91.28%. On the other hand, the hemolysis percentage of the synthesized structure after 24Â h and 72Â h of extraction was 9.5% and 11.76% respectively. As a result, the synthesized structure has a hemolysis percentage below 12% and its toxicity effect on Hu02 cells is below 9%.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

A hypothalamic boost for neurogenesis

Ongoing neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation has been reported in the adult hippocampal dentate gyrus (DG) of many species. In rodents, the proliferation of DG NSCs and their maturation into adult-born neurons (ABNs) is modulated by extrinsic factors that alter neural activity. A new paper by Li, Luo et al. points to a crucial role for neurons in the hypothalamic supramammillary nucleus (SuM) in the regulation of hippocampal neurogenesis in adult mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Is misinformation triggered by unmet demand in the news market?

The metrics for monitoring the health status of economics transcended long ago the professional journalism and became common in the public discussion. It's easy to find terms like "inflation" or "unemployment" in the media. But while several media speak about propaganda or "fake news", we still lack validated and widely adopted metrics to assess the health status of the information sphere. Thanks to technological advances, the science of monitoring information emerged in the last few years. Phenomena such as hate speech or misinformation have been the centre of the attention in the literature, leaving the general context unstudied and blurred in the background. Our study showed that information on critical phenomena might be better understood if analysed in the larger context where they take place.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Frustration over Chinese academic database charges

China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. Institute of Apicultural Research, Beijing, China. The Chinese Academy of Sciences last month suspended its use of the country’s largest science database — called China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI; www.cnki.net) — because of a steep rise in subscription fees. The prohibitive charges threaten to cripple the country’s research programmes by hindering the dissemination and utilization of knowledge.
CHINA
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Fitting into your niche

Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and the urinary tract, leading to recurrence of UTIs. To gain a clearer understanding of how pathogens adapt within the host, several genomic studies have previously reported pathoadaptive mechanisms of persistence, but these have been mostly limited to specific niches ofÂ the human body, thus underscoring the need to understand the impact of different physiological conditions between niches in within-host bacterial adaptation. Now, ThÃ¤nert, Choi et al. characterize UPEC adaptation in multiple body sites - the gastrointestinal tract and the urinary tract - and show that mobile genetic element (MGE)-mediated genomic plasticity is key for habitat adaptation and persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brain-inspired stochasticity

In the brain, information is transmitted through the release of chemical neurotransmitters at the junction, or synapse, between neurons. This process is stochastic in nature, which is believed to be a key feature in how the brain operates. To mimic the behaviour and performance of biological neurons, stochastic artificial neural networks - a particular class of machine learning algorithms - are being developed. However, increasingly complex operations require considerable computing power. To maximize energy efficiency, such networks must be ultimately translated into physical materials - that is, implemented in hardware. Now, writing in Nature Communications, Sourav Dutta and colleagues present a hardware implementation of a specific stochastic neural network, called a neural sampling machine (NSM).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Genetics of bipolar disorder: insights into its complex architecture and biology from common and rare variants

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a common mental disorder characterized by recurrent mood episodes, which causes major socioeconomic burdens globally. Though its disease pathogenesis is largely unknown, the high heritability of BD indicates strong contributions from genetic factors. In this review, we summarize the recent achievements in the genetics of BD, particularly those from genome-wide association study (GWAS) of common variants and next-generation sequencing analysis of rare variants. These include the identification of dozens of robust disease-associated loci, deepening of our understanding of the biology of BD, objective description of correlations with other psychiatric disorders and behavioral traits, formulation of methods for predicting disease risk and drug response, and the discovery of a single gene associated with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia spectrum with a large effect size. On the other hand, the findings to date have not yet made a clear contribution to the improvement of clinical psychiatry of BD. We overview the remaining challenges as well as possible paths to resolve them, referring to studies of other major neuropsychiatric disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Strongly correlated electron"“photon systems

An important goal of modern condensed-matter physics involves the search for states of matter with emergent properties and desirable functionalities. Although the tools for material design remain relatively limited, notable advances have been recently achieved by controlling interactions at heterointerfaces, precise alignment of low-dimensional materials and the use of extreme pressures. Here we highlight a paradigm based on controlling light"“matter interactions, which provides a way to manipulate and synthesize strongly correlated quantum matter. We consider the case in which both electron"“electron and electron"“photon interactions are strong and give rise to a variety of phenomena. Photon-mediated superconductivity, cavity fractional quantum Hall physics and optically driven topological phenomena in low dimensions are among the frontiers discussed in this Perspective, which highlights a field that we term here 'strongly correlated electron"“photon science'.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy