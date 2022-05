A federal grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he supplied the counterfeit pills made of fentanyl that killed one of two Portland high school students in March. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, who a prosecutor has described in court records as a “merchant of death,” is suspected of being two people removed from a teen who delivered the drug to 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann, according to prosecutors and Hoffmann’s parents and friends.

