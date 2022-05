The recruitment for Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 overall player for the class of 2023, is continuing to heat up. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, just wrapped up spring camp and is set to begin his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the meantime though, Manning plans to focus on his recruitment and has locked in three official visits to major programs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO