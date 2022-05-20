ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna native set to retire from Wenger after 30 years

By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

After more than three decades of a career at Wenger Corporation, an instrumental member of bringing the company’s state-of-the-art virtual acoustics program to life is retiring in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JszKn_0flN8xuW00

The road to this accomplishment, however, was anything but linear.

Ron Freiheit spent most of his early years growing up in Owatonna. His family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he would eventually graduate high school and go on to attend college at Georgia Tech to study electrical engineering. While he was still in college, his family moved back to Owatonna as his father was working for Federated Insurance at the time.

While Freiheit was preparing to graduate from college, he returned home for the summer and ran into Pete Connor, who was a former sixth grade teacher. Through chatting, Freiheit discovered Connor had switched careers and was now part of the Human Resources department for the Owatonna Tool Company.

“It was a bit of a shoe string connection to how I got back to Owatonna,” Freiheit recalled. “Pete told me the Owatonna Tool Company was expanding into hand held electronic tools, so my electrical engineering background made me a good candidate for a job with the company.”

At the time, Freiheit hadn’t made any commitments for a job as he was preparing for his graduation. He recalled traveling and interviewing at several companies during that time when a stranger on an airplane gave him a bit of advice that would lead him to the path he found himself on.

“I told this guy I was interviewing for some jobs a big companies and he said ‘mind if I give you some advice’ and I said sure,” Freiheit said. “He told me that sometimes it’s better to be a big fish in a little pond than a little fish in a big pond, and I thought maybe I could make a bigger impact with a smaller company.”

Back to his roots

So he returned to Owatonna and began working for the Owatonna Tool Company. Through his work and community connections, he had encountered several people at Wenger who encouraged him to work for the company. However, he had previously interviewed, and despite his degree and background, there just wasn’t a place for him — yet.

After about 10 years at OTC, Freiheit was ready for his next chapter and interviewed at Wenger again for a marketing position. They wanted someone with a background in technology, and Freiheit fit the bill. For his first assignment, he was sent to New York along with Todd Benjamin for an audio engineering convention. Freiheit laughed as he recalled how they chatted about their respective positions.

“He asked what I did and I told him I was the product manager for sound isolated music practice rooms, and he said ‘those are horrible,” Freiheit laughed. “‘Those rooms isolate sound and they work, but they’re horrible to play,’ in he said to me. So it was disappointing to hear your product line sucks.”

At the convention, Freiheit saw a demonstration at a hotel location where the presenter was using a sound system that altered the acoustics of the room to make it sound bigger than it actually was. Freiheit was impressed, and his interest was piqued on acquiring some of this equipment to be used in a small practice or rehearsal room instead of large music spaces.

“The original equipment was very expensive. About $50,000,” Freiheit said. “So I talked with the guy to see if we could make it more affordable.”

Through some testing and connections, Freiheit and his team were able to expand and enhance the virtual acoustic technology to work well and also be more affordable for their market of serving the music education market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VP5HP_0flN8xuW00

“As we developed the tech, we brought musicians into the room with the system off and they’re like great, it’s a regular practice space,” Freiheit said with stars in his eyes. “Then we push a button and they start to play and it sounds like you’re in an auditorium and it’s like, ‘oh my gosh.’”

Lasting impact

Mark Gitch, a former Owatonna High School student who is now the director of Orchestras at Wayzata High School in Plymouth said he was fortunate enough to be around the Wenger Corporation when they first began their work with the virtual acoustic technology.

“I’ve watched that product, their technology and their expertise develop over the years,” Gitch said. “When it came to fruition for the rehearsal room, I was very excited to be a part of that process.”

He said when he introduced the technology to his students, their first reactions were “oohs and aahs” at the ability to change the acoustics of a small space to a large arena at the touch of a couple buttons. It also helped his students prepare for the transition of practicing in their practice rooms to transition to the stage on how the music will sound.

“Although we’re rehearsing in our orchestra room, the VAE Rehearsal system makes it feel like we’re rehearsing on our stage,” Gitch said. “Easing the transition from the rehearsal to the performance environment allows students to focus more on the skills and habits they’ve developed in rehearsal and less on the unfamiliar performance space.”

Freiheit said he’s incredibly proud and humbled by the work he and Wenger were able to accomplish with the world of virtual acoustics and he is excited to see where the technology will go next.

Following his retirement, he said he has plans to travel and visit various museums. He is particularly excited to revisit Switzerland when he can.

Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
