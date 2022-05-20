ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

Memorial Service for Dwana Christy, age 88

Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwana R. Christy age 88 of Sidney, NE passed away December 2, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Grandview Cemetery in Anselmo, NE with Don Schauda officiating. Dwana Rae (Axtell) Christy was born to...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Chamber hosts GROW Award presentations Wednesday

The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce presented two GROW Awards to member businesses on Wednesday morning. GROW Awards are presented to chamber members who are nominated for investing in their business, and therefore the community, through remodels, facility enhancements, product expansion, or by offering more services. The first GROW Award...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Area Cowboys and Cowgirls Compete at High School Rodeos in Stapleton and Thedford

Nebraska High School rodeo contestants made stops in Stapleton and Thedford over the weekend. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia was girls all around champion at the Stapleton rodeo on Saturday. Hurlburt teamed with Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff to win the team roping Saturday in a time of 8.62 seconds and placed 2nd in the breakaway roping in a time of 3.42 seconds. Other area highlights on Saturday included Cooper Bass of Brewster winning the boys cutting with a score of 73. Cooper Kursave of Arcadia won the bull riding with a score of 78 and Emma Warren of Thedford won the goat tying in a time of 8.77 seconds.
STAPLETON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
State
Colorado State
Sidney, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
Loveland, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
City
Anselmo, NE
Loveland, CO
Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
Sand Hills Express

USDA Awards Cozad with $300K for Pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
COZAD, NE
Sand Hills Express

Missoula Children’s Theater Coming to Ansley June 6-11

ANSLEY–The Missoula Children’s Theater will be coming to Ansley, Neb. June 6 through June 11 to work with students and perform the play Hansel and Gretel. The auditions, rehearsals, and performances will take place at Ansley Public Schools (1124 Cameron St, Ansley, NE 68814). Eligible participants must be going into 1st thru 12th grades. Students must attend auditions in order to participate and commit to the week of rehearsals.
ANSLEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

NSAA Boys State Golf Championships Begin Today – Smith (SL), Kramer (SV), and Critel (Burwell) to Compete in Class D

The NSAA state boys golf championships begin today across Nebraska. Colbi Smith of South Loup, Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley, and Dillon Critel of Burwell will be among those competing at the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Smith and Kramer qualified for state by placing in the top ten individually of the D-4 district meet held las week. Critel qualified as the district champion at the D-2 district.
BURWELL, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow City Council Holds 2 Minute Meeting

BROKEN BOW—The Broken Bow City Council gathered on Tuesday, May 24 for its regular meeting. Few items were on the agenda and the meeting lasted less than two minutes. Councilman Larry Miller made a motion to approve the consent agenda and Dave Schmidt seconded the motion. The consent agenda was approved which included approval of minutes for the May 10 council meeting, approval of bills, the April Treasurer Report, and the approval of fireworks applications for Troy Wuehler and the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department.
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandhills#The National Guard
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes to Participate at Annual Mr. and Miss Basketball All Star Games in Kearney

The rosters have been released for the 30th annual Mr. Basketball and 28th annual Miss Basketball Senior All Star games which are scheduled for June 5th at the UNK Health and Sports Center in Kearney. Several area athletes are among those on this year’s roster of players. The girls basketball showcase will feature five players from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. The Blue team will be coached by John Rohde of SEM and will include Jaide Chandler of Anselmo-Merna and Faith Hernandez of SEM. The Red team will be coached by Brandon Rohr of Amherst and will include Megan Donegan of South Loup as well as Kailyn and Kya Scott of Broken Bow. The boys all star showcase will feature three players from the area. The Blue team will be coached by Connor Beranek of Wood River and will include Vince Eurek of Arcadia/Loup City. The Red team will be coached by Drew Billeter of Loomis and will include Dillon Critel of Burwell and Wyat Lambertson of Anselmo-Merna.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Splits Legion Baseball Doubleheader with PWG

Broken Bow hosted Palmer Wolbach Greeley for a legion juniors and seniors baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Paul Brown Field. The Bow juniors suffered their first loss of the season falling 11-7. PWG led 6-4 after five innings but scored 5 runs in the sixth to pull away. Bow tried to mount a comeback in the 7th as they scored 3 runs in their final at bat but PWG was able to hold on for the win. Coy Wardyn led the way for the Bow juniors at the plate finishing 2 for 3 with two runs scored and 3 runs batted in.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

NSAA State Boys Golf Day One Recap Class D – Kramer and Smith in the Top 15

Day one of the NSAA state boys golf championships took place Tuesday. The Class D tournament is being played at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley and Colbi Smith of South Loup are both in the top 15 after round one. Smith shot an opening round of 84 which has him tied for 12th going into the final round on Wednesday. Smith struggled a bit on the front nine where he shot a 45 but then came back strong on the back nine with a 39. Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley is one shot ahead of Smith and is tied for 10th after an opening round of 83. Kramer shot a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Courthouse project takes another step

The Custer County Board of Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday morning in the Supervisors room of the Custer County Courthouse. A project with the steps and sidewalk on the east side of the courthouse has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Supervisor Dwain Bryner brought forward a bid and mock-ups from JEO Consulting for designing and engineering the project totaling $29,800. The project would integrate wheelchair access onto the east side of the courthouse, among other redesign elements. Lynn Longmire made a motion to have JEO do a design and engineer study, with Don Olson seconding the motion. Voting “yes” were Longmore, Olson, Kleeb, Bryner, and Myers. The sole “no” vote was from supervisor Stunkel who explained he voted no because he was concerned about the spending of the money without project cost being included. Other supervisors explained problems in the past with getting complete “engineering phase through construction phase” quotes on other projects, saying they see the project getting more quotes because of the engineering being done first and separately.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy