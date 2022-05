The Milwaukee Brewers could be without star pitcher Freddy Peralta for a while after the right-hander exited Sunday’s start with an apparent injury. Via Sophia Minnaert, Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Peralta would be headed to the IL, despite him not having gone in for an MRI yet. Peralta is scheduled to get MRI and further testing done on his right shoulder on Monday, though this update certainly doesn’t feel very optimistic.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO