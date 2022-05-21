ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Both Directions Of I-70 Closed At Vail Pass Due To Crashes & Hazmat Situation

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Several crashes closed a stretch of westbound and eastbound Interstate70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. One crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado State Patrol says a semi tractor’s saddle tank ruptured and is spilling fuel. Right now, the spill is being contained, and no waterways are affected.

CSP says multiple spinoffs have caused multiple closures in both directions. Westbound lanes will be closed fore at least two hours, they say.

(credit: CDOT)

It’s not clear when eastbound lanes will reopen.

Slower speeds are advised. There is no estimate on when the crash will be cleared and the lanes will reopen. What caused the crash is being investigated.

Another part of I-70, near Georgetown, was closed Friday night also due to multiple crashes. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger reports some drivers got out of their vehicles to stretch their legs.

