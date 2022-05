Florence Police Sergeant Len Larson said that despite the crowds it was a very safe weekend for the Rhododendron Festival. Sgt. Larson said everyone seemed to have a good time. There were a few incidents of burning tires during the classic Car Cruise, some of it provoked by the crowd in attendance, but other wise there were a few warnings issued along with 3 arrests. Larson said they gave out warnings for drinking in public outside of official restaurant areas, 12 in all, 3 citations for traffic violations and 14 warnings. They also responded to 7 non-injury crashes and on injury crash. Florence police received help from other agencies too with motorcycle patrols from the Eugene police department, and some Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and a few Oregon State Police.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO