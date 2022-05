Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her brand new ‘do and she’s definitely giving us hair envy!. In her latest post, the rapper wore her long, flowing locs in loose curls in a middle part that framed the sides of her face. She wore a brown mini dress that fit her like a glove and paired the look with pink platform heels and a matching pink bad. She wore oversized sunnies on her face and struck a pose while kicking her feet up on a hotel bed.

