If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.

