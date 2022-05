Volunteers receive applause during a city council meeting held on Monday, May 9, in Kemmerer. Members of the Kemmerer women’s, men’s, and senior golf leagues were recognized for their efforts in painting and cleaning the inside of the club house at Fossil Island Golf Course. Twenty-three volunteers “chipped” in hundreds of combined hours. The women’s club will also donate some money for new blinds. The Kemmerer golf course has been open now for a few weeks. Cory See, the new golf and parks director, and Luke Bergan, the clubhouse manager, especially appreciated the service of the golf league volunteers. (COURTESY PHOTO/City of Kemmerer)

KEMMERER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO