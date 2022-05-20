Kansas City Celebrates Bike to Work Week and progress toward safer streets

NEWS RELEASE

City leaders, community partners and local cyclists celebrated Bike to Work Day on Friday along the City’s newest, 3.5-mile protected bike lane — the Gillham cycle track.

Over the last year, the City has expanded the protected bicycle lane network by 15 miles, identified a high-injury corridor network, initiated neighborhood traffic calming projects at 50 locations, gathered community feedback, and developed a multi-year action plan for safer streets through the Vision Zero program.

“We are making strategic investments in Kansas City’s transportation network and building on previous engagement and planning efforts,” said Jason Waldron, Transportation Director of Public Works. “Our priority is to make Kansas City streets safer, more connected and more accessible in all neighborhoods and for our residents who move about our city in a variety of ways.”

"Safe streets connect us to jobs, resources, nature, and each other. We envision a future where walking, biking, or taking the bus is an easy and safe choice for every Kansas Citian," said Eric Rogers, Executive Director, BikeWalkKC.

Work is already underway this spring and residents can look forward to safer streets this year through a variety of improvements:

Intersection improvements at 8 pilot locations based on high crash and injury rates: Van Brunt & Independence Avenue, 9th & Broadway, 31st & Troost, 31st & Prospect, 30th & Myrtle, 82nd Terrace & Troost, 63rd & Prospect

Traffic signal upgrades at 50 locations citywide to improve pedestrian safety by installing Lead Pedestrian Intervals or LPIs, which give pedestrians a few seconds of lead time before cars can move through the intersection

Protected Bike Lanes connecting over 30 miles of street by the end of this fiscal year

Neighborhood Traffic Calming projects at 50 locations in neighborhoods all over the city

"Our goal is to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries and to make our streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and all road users." City Manager Brian Platt said.

The City welcomes your feedback on safety improvements in your neighborhood. Find more information on the Vision Zero initiative, view projects planned this year, and submit your project ideas at KCMOgov/visionzero.

Residents can view the proposed bike implementation map at KCMO.gov/bikekc.

Media questions can be directed to Maggie Green, Media Relations Manager, at 816-379-6562.