Joel Armia scores in Finland's shutout victory

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Joel Armia scored a goal in Finland's 6-0 win over Great Britain at the IIHF World Championship on Friday. It was Armia's second goal of the tournament. The veteran winger also compiled a plus-2 differential while logging 14:17 of ice time. Armia has four points (2 goals,...

Lightning will play Hurricanes or Rangers in Eastern Conference Final

Swept Panthers to advance; have played Carolina, New York once each in playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning swept the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 win in Game 4 of the second round at Amalie...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THAT NEXT LEVEL'

"The series is 1-1. We scored 12 goals against them. We're pretty comfortable and confident in our game." "It'll be awesome. We get the atmosphere at the Saddledome and the atmosphere here. It'll be awesome, it'll be fun." BLAKE COLEMAN ON ADJUSTMENTS FOR GAME 3:. "Our defensive game has not...
NHL

'THE IDENTITY OF OUR TEAM'

EDMONTON - The concept is straight forward, simple - and sound. The more you have the puck, the more chances you have to score and the less chances the other guys have to do the same. It was the calling card of the Flames during the regular season. The minute...
NHL

Hagel fined for boarding in Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has been fined $3,750, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen during Game 3 of the teams' Second Round series in Tampa on Sunday, May 22, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
HEAD COACHING FREE AGENT JOHN TORTORELLA LINKED TO AT LEAST ONE NHL TEAM

Torts is one of the NHL's best active coaches despite not being employed by a team. The term 'active' is used because he is very much so even though he's currently an analyst for ESPN. He's said publicly he still wants to coach, and he's said it multiple times. With several NHL clubs in need of a head coach, Tortorella has to be near the top of the list with the likes of Barry Trotz, Claude Julien & to a lesser extent Pete Deboer.
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from taking a 3-0 series lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning continued their second-round success on Sunday afternoon when they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 at AMALIE Arena. With the win, the Bolts now hold a 3-0 lead over the Cats heading into Game 4 on Monday night. NHL teams that take a 3-0 lead in a...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

World Championship Recap: May 23 | BLOG

Ryan Graves and Damon Severson connected for a goal for Canada in a losing effort. And the United States also suffered a setback. For Sunday's results click here. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Czech Repubic defeated the United States, 1-0, Monday at Nokia Arena.
NHL

3 Keys: Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 of Western Second Round

Jack Johnson likely to replace Girard for Colorado; Husso in goal for St. Louis with Binnington out. Ville Husso will start in goal for the St. Louis Blues against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Enterprise Center on Monday. Husso will replace Jordan...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Thunderbirds, Milic Net Gain

Western Hockey League franchise feeling it in postseason with star in goal. Fans can join playoff atmosphere for Games 3 and 4 at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, tickets on sale. 2:26 AM. The postseason beat goes on for the Western Hockey League Seattle Thunderbirds-and that beat figures to be...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today changes to the club's coaching staff. Assistant Coaches Brad Shaw and Jason King will return to the Canucks next season to resume their current roles, while Assistant Coaches Scott Walker, Kyle Gustafson, and Video Coach Darryl Seward will not be returning to the team for the 2022.23 season.
NHL

Kane continues to pay huge dividends for Oilers in Game 3

Leads postseason with 10 goals after win against Flames; contract was terminated by Sharks in January. Evander Kane stuffed the puck into the net, the hats rained onto the ice at Rogers Place on Sunday, and what looked like a risky acquisition not long ago kept paying off, big time.
NHL

RED LOT RETURNS FOR GAME 4

Due to incredibly high demand, the RED Lot Community Viewing Party has sold out for tonight's Game 4. Those without tickets to RED Lot will not be permitted entrance under any circumstances and are asked not to come to the site. We understand that demand for RED Lot tickets drastically...
NHL

'UNREAL TO BE A PART OF'

EDMONTON - Think Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid, and what truly sets them apart. For these two - and for superstars, everywhere - their greatest asset is not the breakneck, getaway speed, the magnificent move-set, or exceptional hand skill. (That's a big part of it!) But really, it's the aptitude....
NHL

Giordano signs two-year, $1.6 million contract with Maple Leafs

38-year-old defenseman could have been unrestricted free agent July 13. Mark Giordano signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $800,000. The 38-year-old defenseman could have been an unrestricted free agent July 13. He had 35 points (eight...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOT TO PLAY A GOOD ROAD GAME'

What was talked about ahead of tonight's Game 4 tilt in Edmonton. "Nervous is not a good thing, nervous-ready is a good thing." "We got to play a good road game. Everybody has these philosophies of how we are supposed to play or what we were supposed to do. We have to play a good road game, right? Because we lost at home, because they scored a shorthanded goal with 10 minutes left to win the game. It's not that complicated. We got to play a good road game. It's very difficult if you look at, it off the top of my head, the western conference is 15-16 on the road, something like that. So it's difficult, it's not easy as you think it is. We might play our best game of the year tonight. Do you win or do you lose, we'll find out."
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 3 (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB - The Nuge came up the hugest he ever has for the Edmonton Oilers over his 11 seasons in Orange & Blue. The Oilers staked themselves to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane before the Calgary Flames forged their comeback over the next two frames to level the score heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
NHL

Rangers defeat Hurricanes in Game 4, even second-round series

NEW YORK -- Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists for the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The best-of-7 series is tied. Game 5 is at Carolina on...
NHL

Rangers put animosity behind them, focused on Game 4 against Hurricanes

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Gerard Gallant was calm on Monday, less than 24 hours after the New York Rangers coach was clearly irritated with the little bit of nastiness that happened after the final buzzer of Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes. "It's in the past, you get ready for the...
NHL

