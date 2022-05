The Newton Police Department on Monday released the details of a stabbing that reportedly occurred at around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. According to the announcement, the Newton Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred on the grounds of the Lakeland-Andover School (20 Jefferson Street, Newton). Newton police officers went to the area of the basketball court behind the school and located a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. An officer treated the victim’s injury until he was taken to the Newton Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

