Frederick, MD

Company plans warehouse project on Frederick property

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Buy Now A Washington, D.C.-based developer plans to demolish the current building at 500 Highland St. and put up two warehouse buildings on the lot instead. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

A Washington, D.C.-based developer plans to build about 450,000 square feet of warehouse space on Highland Street in Frederick.

May Riegler Properties will demolish the current building on a 28-acre lot at 500 Highland St., and build two buildings on the lot instead, according to a news release.

The price of the purchase was not disclosed.

The demand for same-day and next-day delivery has increased the demand for large-scale logistics warehouse space across the country and within the Frederick region, May Riegler co-founder Eric May said in the news release.

The Washington industrial market currently features a vacancy rate of 1.3%, he said.

May could not be reached for further comment Friday.

The company plans to break ground in late 2023 on two warehouse buildings for the Highland Logistics Center, expected to be completed in late 2024, according to the release.

The project will include two single-story warehouse buildings — one with 190,000 square feet of space and another with 260,000 square feet.

The buildings will have 32-foot ceilings, 52-foot column spacing, 60-foot speed bays, and parking spaces for 32 trailers at each building and 470 parking spaces.

The news release cited Frederick’s access to five interstate or national highways, and its proximity to Interstate 81 in Hagerstown and Interstate 95, as well as to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

“This site is immediately adjacent to major transportation systems servicing the East Coast, has access to a highly-skilled labor market and is contained among the nation’s largest [combined statistical area],” May Riegler co-founder Kevin Riegler said in the news release. “We have an extremely high degree of confidence about our ability to quickly lease these two buildings to full capacity.”

