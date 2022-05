The Golden Valley Police Department will be celebrating National Donut Day with a special Coffee With A Cop June 3, 8:30–10:30 am at City Hall. Drop in any time during the gathering for some coffee and donuts and have an informal chat with our officers and Police Director Virgil Green. Community members can get answers to their questions, discuss neighborhood issues, traffic concerns, crime prevention, and how to stay connected with the GVPD.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO