Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours
By Jason Walker
KBTX.com
4 days ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a double shooting Friday near Sprucewood and Pepper Tree Drive, the day’s third shooting in the city. Bryan police say a man and woman were shot in the leg. Video obtained by KBTX...
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 16-year-old suspect in a McGregor shooting which resulted in his sister’s boyfriend in critical condition turned himself in to the Bellmead Police Department on Tuesday. McGregor Police Lieutenant Ron McCurry tells FOX 44 News that the boy’s name has not been released...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour manhunt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alfred West Jr., 29, from Houston, and Jaleen Anderson, 28, from Houston were arrested and identified as the suspected thieves, according DPS. DPS...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for the person who shot at a homeowner during an attempted burglary Tuesday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive. According to police, the resident confronted the suspect who then produced a handgun...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating reported shootings in the city in the afternoon. Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 12:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive where shell casings were found. They were dispatched at 12:29 p.m. to the 1200 block...
Two motorcyclists were injured in north Bryan Sunday night when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by a woman who was arrested on multiple charges. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the driver of the truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Then as the motorcycle passed the truck, the driver of the truck made an offensive gesture with her middle finger. That was followed by the truck striking the motorcycle as it slowed down to turn into a parking lot. A passenger on the motorcycle is hospitalized with a crushed diaphragm and lacerations on both legs. The driver sustained undisclosed injuries. The driver of the pickup was taken to jail after failing field sobriety tests. 21 year old Keyla Lopez Salazar of Bryan is held on charges that includes intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Salazar is also being held for immigration authorities.
Bellville police say a woman was flown to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a trailer during the course of a domestic dispute. According to a release from Bellville Police Chief Jason Smalley, officers and other local emergency responders were called out to an auto pedestrian accident on Briarwood Lane.
WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, the Waco Police Department identified the 65-year-old man who died after a crash caused by him experiencing a medical episode while driving, according to police. Police said they were dispatched around 9:54 a.m. after Armando Topete of Waco crashed into four parked and unoccupied...
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Several Bryan Police officers responded Friday evening to the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Residents were told to avoid this area. Two people with gunshot wounds were found, and they...
Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) – UPDATE: The suspect in custody from a Temple robbery has been identified. Around 4:36 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at the 3000 block of Thonton Lane. A man wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and black jeans threatened the clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and money.
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teen Saturday night. Editorial note: The above video is from the original story. Raymond Young, 44, is wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old after a dozens of shots were fired in the...
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on several assault charges. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded to a home in the Bluebonnet Hills subdivision in reference to a disturbance that resulted in alleged assaults of family members. Deputies obtained statements from the occupants of the home, which...
A report of a stolen motorcycle led to a 50 mile police chase Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:05 Officers learned of a stolen Harley Davidson traveling towards Brenham from the Chappell Hill area. Officers located said Harley Davidson and attempted to conduct a high-risk stop, however, the driver, identified as Aaron Paul Reid, 39 of Houston, evaded law enforcement eastbound on Highway 290. After an approximately 50-mile pursuit, Reid was placed in custody in Waller County for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Reid was booked in the Washington County Jail.
A Sealy man was arrested Monday on DWI charges after his vehicle was stopped in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20 Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of FM 109. Investigation revealed that the driver, Scott Curtis Meiers, 48 of Sealy, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Meiers was also in possession of a firearm. He was placed in custody for Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Meiers was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
MEXIA, Texas — A student was arrested after allegedly discharging a gun at the Mexia High School on May 16. Police Chief Brian Bell briefed the Mexia City Council Tuesday alongside City Manager Eric Garretty. 6 News obtained audio of the meeting on Monday. Bell told the council there...
A Brenham woman was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday, Officers responded to the Washington County Line on Highway 36 North, where they met with a Burleson County DPS Trooper to retrieve fugitive Kaylyn Ann Bardwell, 29 of Brenham. Bardwell was placed in custody for her four active warrants out of Washington County: Abandon or Endangerment of a Child - Criminal Negligence, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving while License is invalid. She was booked into the Washington County Jail.
